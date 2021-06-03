The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has commissioned an ultra modern eye care facility at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and reiterated her support for the Federal Treasury.

Henshaw Ogubike, Director (Information, Press and Public Relations) disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

He said, Ahmed, who commended the Accountant General of the Federation for his foresight in providing various basic healthcare and welfare facilities at the Treasury House, noted that the eye care facility is a very important addition to the list.

AGF Ahmed Idris fcna and the Hon minister of finance, budget and National planning representative, Alhaji Aliyu shehu shinkafi Permanent (special Duties)ministry of Finance at the commissioning ceremony of the Treasury house Rachael Eye Clinic.

The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi, expressed optimism that with the eye care facility now available at the staff clinic, maximum healthcare is assured for the staff of the Federal Treasury.

In his remarks at the commissioning of the eye clinic, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, said the provision of the eye care facility confirmed the priority that is attached to welfare of Federal Treasury staff and is in tandem with government’s aspiration to improve the quality of life of Nigerians through healthy living.

Idris noted that the eye care facility, which will provide eye care services at subsidized price for staff, is a milestone development in the history of the Federal Treasury. He urged staff to take advantage of the services provided at the eye facility.

The Treasury House eye care facility, known as Rachel Eye Centre, was initiated last year due to numerous requests by staff of the Treasury House. The facility, which will provide wide range of eye care services for staff, will be managed by Rachel Eye Centre in a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

