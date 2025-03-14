Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto: Honoring the People’s Governor

By Louis Achi

Cut to the bone, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has brought pragmatic, inclusive and imaginative leadership that resonates with governance revolution within a short time on his executive perch – and not surprisingly transformed Sokoto State, the Seat of the Caliphate, for good. His political and managerial nous enabled him recruit the best hands to help cover all critical governance sectors, including health, education, economy, job creation, health and other critical arenas.

For these remarkable governance positives and more, he was nominated by The SUN Newspapers’ Board of Editors after extensive, rigorous deliberations for making exceptional contributions to governance in his state and subsequently meritoriously conferred with The SUN Governor of the Year 2024 Award.

At a fundamental level, Governor Ahmed Aliyu was recognised for driving measurable, impactful, sustainable growth, infrastructural development, and policy innovations in Sokoto State.

Under his administration’s 9-Point Smart Agenda, encapsulating health, water, agriculture, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy, religious affairs, and economy, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has indisputably changed the Sokoto State story. His tact, diplomacy, and strategic initiatives, with clearly measurable performance positives have endeared him to the Sokoto State people who had overwhelmingly elected him.

According to The SUN, Governor Ahmed Aliyu, “came to office as governor in 2023 with a 9-Point Smart Agenda designed to lift Sokoto to higher grounds, install the right infrastructure that can spur visible and measurable improvements in the key social and economic areas, like education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy and religious affairs.

“In less than two years of your assumption of office, you have changed the narrative in Sokoto, having done much towards the transformation of the state… when you assumed office, Sokoto metropolis was in total darkness, being indebted to the Power Distribution Company. Also, the streets, government offices and even the Government House were overflowing with garbage.”

In a more familiar political sense but perhaps more fundamental philosophical reading, Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration has indeed triggered a change in the state’s governance trajectory. Perhaps, not surprisingly, this is sparking a frenzy in the ranks of the opposition which cannot be decoupled from the state’s peculiar political history.

As it were, in a period of disruption, states live or die by their ability to envision new order, manage and adapt to change. In Sokoto’s case today, disruption, change/diversity management are unquestionably central, dominant governance themes. But The SUN, through the award implicitly recognized that change management is Governor Ahmed Aliy’s forte.

Further according to the media house, “You took action to get these problems solved. To resolve the electricity challenge, you sought an emergency intervention with all stakeholders and the power distribution company to restore electricity to the Government House, state water board, educational institutions, health and other public service institutions that were hitherto disconnected due to accumulated debts. The issue was resolved and problem solved.

“Outside solving the electricity problem, you have completed more than 180 projects in various sectors. In road construction, more than 30 township roads have been completed, while 40 other road projects are on-going in various parts of the state.

“Solar-powered Street lights have also been installed; lighting up the night, improving safety and bringing pleasure to the residents of Sokoto metropolis and across the 23 local government headquarters of the state. You have also given housing a boost with more than 1,000 housing units completed.

“Under your watch, the education sector in the state has received substantial attention with the massive renovation of existing facilities and development of new ones, provision of instructional materials and timely payment of external examinations fees for the students.

“Also, to show the importance you attach to education, 25 per cent of the 2025 budget was allocated to the sector, surpassing some of the international benchmark recommendations for effective funding of education in developing countries.

“In the health sector, primary health centres have been renovated and made functional since 2023. New general hospitals are being built, in addition to several other commendable health initiatives, including sustained immunization and free maternity care for pregnant women.”

An elated Governor Aliyu shared with THISDAY some insights that have guided his political-cum-governance trajectory. He specifically defined his understanding of good governance. His words: “Good governance is central to meaningful human development and social progression. It has eight major characteristics. It is participatory, consensus oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient, equitable, inclusive and follows the rule of law.

“It assures that corruption is minimized, the views of minorities are taken into account and that the voices of the most vulnerable in society are heard in decision-making. It is also responsive to the present and future needs of society. Deficits in these areas give rise to conflict and set back human development. These deficits feed our developmental woes and are expressed in regression and socio-political stagnation that you can observe.

“Key good governance deliverables must include security of lives and property on the one hand, and economic-cum-human development on the other. Our operational Constitution requires in Section 14(2)(b) that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

In a post-award encounter, he astutely wraps up his political governance convictions. Hear him: “So for me, good governance is not an esoteric project or process. It is epitomized by predictable, open and enlightened policy-making; a bureaucracy imbued with professional ethos acting in furtherance of the public good, the rule of law, transparent processes, with a strong civil society participating in public affairs.”

On the critical security management front, the governor initiated the formation of a 2,596-man strong Community Guards Corps, selected from across the state’s 23 local government areas, to complement existing security forces. These guards underwent rigorous training aimed at enhancing their capabilities in community policing, intelligence gathering, and basic combat.

The guards were also equipped with necessary tools like uniforms, motorbikes, and communication gadget to effectively patrol and monitor their areas. More importantly, these state security structures have brilliantly and seamlessly interfaced with the federal security agencies to produce credible results.

It was then not surprising that he clinched The Governor of the Year Award 2024. Further according to the SUN, “Sokoto State currently runs one of the most down-to-earth social welfare programmes, with your government raising monthly cash transfers to persons living with disabilities, while also making cash allocations to mosques to help cater to the needs of the less privileged persons.

“In the transport sector, you have taken measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by buying and reselling buses, motorcycles and tricycles to operators at reduced rates to help keep down transportation costs across the state.”

A crucial aspect of Governor Aliyu’s governance strategy is his administration’s fiscal prudence and discipline which have seen him guide the state through the development of numerous infrastructural projects without mortgaging the future of Sokoto state with loans. For Governor Ahmed, Sokoto State has enough financial resources to fund the numerous projects that his administration had embarked on including liquidating pension and salary debts that he incurred.

This specific dimension of fiscal management has deservedly earned him a lot of applause from critical stakeholders and national leaders.

Wining The Governor of the Year 2024 surely highlights the recipient’s credibility both locally and nationally. Perhaps, more significantly, it represents a critical motivational elixir that will fire up Governor Aliyu to fly even higher.