Ahead of swearing in, Tinubu tinkers with cabinet, names Minister for Niger Delta, redeploys others





By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu has named a Minister for Niger Delta Development. He is Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

The move is an indication that the President has listened to appeals that he should not scrap the Niger Delta Ministry.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who announced the shake up in a statement Sunday said “President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.”

Even more, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon, Ngelale added.

The presidential spokesman also revealed that the Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows: H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy; while Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior



Also, Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations: Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources; while Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

According to Ngelale, the President has also approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President”, Ngelale said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Tinubu’s latest move which came hours before the swearing in on Monday of Ministers-designate signposts a seeming recalibration and willingness to tinker with the shape of his team in the face of new realities.

