Ahead of inauguration, Kenyan President Ruto sends special envoy to Tinubu

…Seeks President-elect’s support on areas of mutual interest

As the May 29 inauguration date of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu draws closer, Kenyan president, Dr Williams Ruto, has sent a special envoy to discuss areas of mutual interest between Nigeria and Kenya with the president-elect.

This was disclosed in a statement from Office of the President-elect signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on Sunday.

The statementvrevealed that Ruto, in a letter he personally signed, congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the polls and extended his hand of fellowship to the incoming Nigerian leader.

“On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I convey greetings and congratulations to you on your victory, and to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their fortitude and maturity in ensuring the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“I wish to applaud the close friendship which exists between our two countries. Kenya and Nigeria share values and aspirations in various sectors including political, socio-economic, cultural, diplomatic exchange and indeed hold commonality of views on many continental and international issues,” the letter partly reads.

The Kenyan leader offered to work with Tinubu to consolidate the longstanding relationship between his country and Nigeria.

“I look forward to working with you to champion the cause of our continent, and to strengthen further the historical bonds and friendship that happily exist between our two countries and the people.”

The letter was delivered by the Kenyan president’s envoy, who is also Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service of Kenya, Mr. Felix K. Koskei, during an audience with the president-elect at the weekend in Lagos.

Koskei told Tinubu that the desire of Ruto was to partner the incoming Nigerian leader in “bringing Africa together and strengthen the continent through cooperation and sharing of experiences”.

In his response, President-elect Tinubu expressed his desire to work with the Kenyan president and other African leaders to champion issues of mutual interest.

“I intend to maintain that long, cordial relationship between our two countries and continue to pursue the aspiration of our forefathers towards building a stronger and more economically stable Africa,” he told the special envoy.

Tinubu pledged to work with Kenya in the areas of economic growth, development and tackling insecurity in line with his agenda for the Nigerian people.

“If we exchange ideas and inter-relate, it will help our continent. Economic opportunities would be explored for Africa’s growth and security,” he said.

The president-elect promised to pay a visit to the East African country at a later time to further explore areas of common interest for the benefit of the two countries and the continent.