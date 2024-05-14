Ahead of Edo, Ondo Elections, INEC meets CSOs, lists expectations

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has reeled out its expectations from Civil Society Organisations, CSOs as it revs up preparations toward the off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the commission’s position known at the second quarterly consultative meeting with CSOs in 2024 at INEC Conference Room in Abuja on Tuesday.

Yakubu who inter-Alia informed the CSOs of plans to resume the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR equally made an appeal “to CSOs to join us in mobilising prospective registrants for the exercise, particularly on the need to register early and not wait until the deadline approaches when the registration centres will be inundated by eleventh hour registrants.

“In addition to the registration of voters, the Commission will also make available the uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for collection during the CVR. In the coming days, the list of uncollected PVCs will be published in our offices in the two States and simultaneously uploaded to our website. We believe doing so will make it easier for voters to collect their PVCs. However, no PVCs will be collected by proxy. Registered voters should come in person to collect their cards. Again, we seek for the support of CSOs in encouraging voters to locate and pick up their PVCs as was done in the past.

He added, “Still on our preparations for the two Governorship elections, the Commission has published the final list of candidates for the Edo Governorship election following the conclusion of party primaries and the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election. Campaign in public by political parties commenced on Wednesday 24th April 2024 and will end at midnight on Thursday 19th September 2024 i.e. 24 hours before the date fixed for the election as provided by law. We look forward to your monitoring reports of the campaigns as some of you have done in the past.”

Prof. Yakubu further said, “As we inch closer to Election Day in Edo State, it is also imperative to remind CSOs of the need to submit your applications for election observation in earnest along with the required supporting documents and a realistic number of individual observers. Doing so will enable the Commission to produce and deliver the identity cards for observers in good time.

“The Commission will not entertain requests outside the deadline for the receipt of applications from interested observer groups or process applications that do not meet the criteria.

NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that the INEC Chairman emphasised the importance of observer reports from CSOs that participated in previous elections.Yakubu said, “For emphasis, submission of reports from previous accreditation in the manner required by the Commission is mandatory for continuous participation in election observation. Since our last meeting two months ago, many accredited observers have submitted their reports but a few are yet to do so. We urge you to do the needful. Your reports are important for us in reviewing and improving our processes and procedures.”

Earlier in the briefing, the INEC Chairman said, “You may recall that our first meeting for the year was held two months ago on Wednesday 20th March 2024 at which we briefed you about the 9 bye-elections and 38 re-run elections in 26 States of the Federation held on 3rd February 2024. We would like to further brief you that with the exception of two State Assembly constituencies in Enugu and Kano States disrupted by violence and thuggery, winners have emerged in 45 out of 47 constituencies.

“Following extensive consultation with stakeholders in the two States, the Commission is remobilising to conclude the outstanding re-run elections in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State and Ghari (formerly known as Kunchi Local Government Area) for the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State. We similarly briefed you on the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“Only yesterday, the Commission announced the timetable for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as part of our preparations for the Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections. As you are aware, the Edo State Governorship election is holding in the next four months on Saturday 21st September 2024 while the Ondo Governorship election holds in the next six months on Saturday 16th November 2024.

He reiterated that, “The Commission has concluded plans to resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the two States to enable eligible citizens who are not registered voters to do so. Similarly, those who are registered voters also have the opportunity to transfer their registration from other States of the Federation to Edo and Ondo States or from one location to another within the states. Lost or damaged voters’ cards will be replaced during the exercise. The CVR will take place simultaneously in the two States from Monday 27th May 2024 to Wednesday 5th June 2024, between 9.00am and 3.00pm daily including the weekend. Let me reiterate that the CVR is only open to new registrants and those who seek to transfer their registration. Persons who are registered as voters should not attempt to register again as double or multiple registration is illegal.

“Taking into consideration the limited time to the Governorship elections, the Commission has decided to conduct the registration at Ward level and our State headquarters instead of our Local Government offices and a few designated centers as was the case in the past. This means that there will be 192 Ward registration centres in Edo State and 203 centres in Ondo State in addition to our State offices in Benin City and Akure, making a total of 397 walk-in registration centres in the two States. There will be no online pre-registration option in the two States because of time constraint. Each centre will be managed by two officials drawn from our regular staff and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). In the next few days, the Commission will commence the training of at least 794 officials for the exercise. The locations of the registration centres as well as other relevant information have been compiled in a detailed 28-page document included in your folders for this meeting. The same information has already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”

Yakubu also told the CSOs about, “the existence of vacancies in National and State Assemblies caused by either death or resignation of Honourable Members involving three State Assembly constituencies and one Federal Constituency in four States across the country.

“As soon as preparations are concluded, the Commission will announce the dates for bye-elections in Khana 2 State Constituency of Rivers State, the Bagwai/Shanono State constituency of Kano State, the Zaria Kewaye State Constituency of Kaduna State and the Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State,” the INEC Chairman said.