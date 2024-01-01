Agwatyap honours General Musa, reiterates need for more peace

The Agwatyap of the Agtyap Kingdom, Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State, His Royal Majesty, Chief Dominic Gambo Yahaya, on 31 December, 2023 honoured the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa with the traditional tittle of Tswung Agtyap, which means the indispensable Pillar of Atyap. The traditional conferement which happened on the occasion of the Agtyap Buffet 2023 saw important sons and daughters of the kingdom in attendance.

A statement signed by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director, Defence Information, said the traditional ruler who extolled the CDS during the event said ” after consultation with our people and deliberation by our traditional Council and in consideration of the Meretrious Services rendered by the CDS, we hereby confer on him the traditional tittle of Tsuwung Atyap”. He added that security has greatly improved since the assumption of office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Uba Sani as Governor of Kaduna State and General Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff.

General Christopher Musa while responding thanked the good people of the kingdom for the honour. He said “although Nigeria is presently going through so many challenges, but together as one United people, we shall over come the challenges”. He further called on the people of Zango Kataf to bury their hatchet and let the pass go. He asked the community to act as one for the betterment of Kataf, Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.

According to the CDS, God has blessed the kingdom with intelligent, hard working and resilient people. He therefore called on the youth to exhibit potentials, good conduct and believe in the actualisation of their dreams. General Musa pledged to continue to do what ever it will take to bring peace to the people of the kingdom.

It could be recall that the Agtyap Buffet is a cherished tradition of the chiefdom. It usually availed Agwatyap the opportunity to meet with sons and daughters of the chiefdom, review activities in the land, challenge all sons and daughters to exhibit the Atayap virtues of hard work, fearlessness, integrity and honesty in all endevours. The event was attended by sons and daughters of Atyap from far and near.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

