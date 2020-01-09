Agwara constituency of Niger re-run polls hold Jan. 25 -INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the re-run election for Agwara constituency of Niger state would hold on January 25.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Niger, Prof. Sam Egwu, made this known on Thursday at a meeting with key election stakeholders in Minna.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rerun polls became necessary following the court ruling that nullifies the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the polls conducted in the constituency in 2019

Egwu explained that the meeting was in preparation for the conduct of the election as directed by its headquarters in Abuja.

“The Tribunal had given a verdict that upturned the election and the appeal court upheld that decision so we have to conduct that election within three months following the appeal court judgement.

“INEC has slated a rerun election in 11 states in the country and Jan. 25 has been picked for the rerun election. For us we cannot hold any successful election without the support of our stakeholders.

“We cannot conduct a credible election without the support of security agencies, political parties, civil society, women groups, among others.

“This is why we called all concerned to provide them with basic political information about the forthcoming rerun election,” he said.

Egwu explained that INEC had overcome the problem of logistics experienced during the 2019 general elections, adding that the commission has put all modalities on ground to conduct free and fair election.

“Having one state constituency election on Jan. 25 does not pose any logistics nightmare. We are 100 per cent sure it will be hitch free. Since we are dealing with one state constituency, it eliminates all the challenges,” he added.

Egwu explained that only INEC staff would be used for the election, adding that no ad hoc personnel would participate.

He called on the stakeholders to support the commission to conduct a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

He declared that the APC had forfeited its chance to participate in the rerun after failing to present a credible and properly screened candidate for the polls.

Similarly the INEC state HOD Election Operations, Malam Mohammad Yusuf, stated that Agwara has 36,411 registered voters, 56 polling units, 65 voting points.

He declared that APC would not participate in the re-run out of the 13 political parties that participated in the 2019 election having lost their chance.

The state PDP chairman, Mr Tanko Beji, tasked INEC on doing the right thing or be challenged in the court of law.

He however expressed hope that INEC staff who were more experienced in the conduct of elections would be used and charged them to be transparent in the forthcoming election. (NAN)