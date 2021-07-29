Agrochemicals: SON warns against sale of substandard, expired products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Adamawa State has warned agrochemical dealers and retailers against selling of substandard and expired products to farmers in the state.

Mr Dauda Mshelia SON Coordinator in the state gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Mshelia said that some dealers and retailers were guilty of crime act and any person caught would be sanctioned according to the law.

He advised farmers to always check the manufacture and expiry dates before buying such products and to report those involved with evidence for SON to investigate them accordingly.

“You should be patronizing registered dealers, not those by the road side who may engage in adulteration, change of name of the products, among others.

“This is because you will not find it easy at the end of the season after spending your money, time and energy and at last it did not work for you,’’ Mshelia said.

He said that currently SON was engaged in surveillance to ensure that only standard products were sold to consumers in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...