Agriculture: Kebbi governor inaugurates committee on fertilizer distribution

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-man committee on fertilizer supply, distribution and sales to farmers for the 2020 wet season farming.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Yahaya Sarki, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday said Bagudu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman-Argungu, inaugurated the committee in Birnin Kebbi.

The committee is to ensure that farmers have access to relevant farming inputs to ensure bumper harvest during the wet season farming in the state.

“Kebbi state has taken its place in the comity of states and beyond, particularly on agriculture.

“It is in that regard that the government has held it with high esteem to ensure that all other commodities that are relevant to farming are provided to our teeming farmers.

“It is in this perspective that the government deemed it expedient to constitute a committee that will go round all our stores where our fertilisers are kept to ensure they are stocked.

“In the event we don’t have the fertilizer, the government should know so that it will procure more,” he said.

Bagudu said that the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Nigeria had intimated the government of its willingness to assist in buying 1,500 metric tonnes of fertiliser for the state.

“This is equivalent to 25 trucks of trailers; and it will be purchased by Albarka fertiliser plant, the state-owned fertiliser producing plant.

“The government will ensure equity in the distribution of the fertiliser and peasant farmer will receive what they require,” he said.

The governor urged the committee to adhere to its terms of reference, which included identifying the quantity of fertiliser supplied to the state, quantity sold, total number in stock, remittance of money generated and keeping proper sales records.

Members of the committee include: Alhaji Abubakar Bello, as Chairman, with Abubakar Zaki, as Secretary.

Other members are, Alhaji Abubakar Bunza, Alhaji Alaramma Atiku, Alhaji Musa Argungu, Alhaji Danladi Jandutsi and Alhaji Muhammad Sakaba.

The Chairman of the committee, pledged that the members would deliver on their mandate and come up with salient issues that would help famers to access fertiliser easily.

