The Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) on Thursday received about 86 farm inputs from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ahead of the 2021 farming season in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the farm inputs included 15 bags of 25kg of faro 44 rice seeds, 10 poultry feeders, six motorcycles, 10 rice milling machines and five carts tricycles.

Receiving the farm inputs from the ministry in Benin, the Programme Manager of Edo ADP, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe thanked the ministry for the gesture which he said would support the farmers in food production.

Aikhuomobhogbe said the farm inputs would be distributed to farmers in the rural areas, adding that the inputs would further boost agricultural production in the state.

“We have chosen to concentrate on rice, cassava and poultry value chains this season to increase food production by 30 per cent this year and these inputs will be helpful.

“These inputs will be distributed to farmers selected from our pool of farmers in the rural communities,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ernest Umakhihe said only an effective ADP system would disseminate and transfer the needed technologies for enhanced productivity.

Umakhihe was represented by the Deputy Director, Extension Services in the ministry, Adekule Okunlaya.

Umakhihe said the inputs would help increase rural income generation for farmers and stem the challenges of food supply and employment. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

