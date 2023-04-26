Agric workers set to drive Mbah’s agricultural development initiative in Enugu

Maureen Ojinaka

The Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP) says it is set to drive the governor elect, Mr Peter Mbah’s agricultural development initiative in the state.

The Managing Director, ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, disclosed this during the ENADEP’s management and staff monthly meeting in Enugu on Wednesday.

Onyeisi said that Mba had promised to use agriculture to grow the economy of the state.

He added that the incoming administration would transform agriculture and increase agricultural development of the state.

“Mbah has spoken unequivocally that he will use agriculture to grow Enugu State economy and the good news is that state agricultural workers have been positioned to drive Mbah’s agricultural development initiative.

“He outlined a comprehensive strategies for agricultural development and how to improve the welfare and increase the incomes of the farmers in the state through technological innovation.

“The Management and Staff of ENADEP have expressed joy over the declaration of Peter Mbah, the winner in the just concluded Enugu gubernatorial election as he will focus more on agriculture.

“ENADEP workers are determined to continue to contribute towards fulfilling the mandate of the organisation, which is one of the 36 Agricultural Development Programme (ADPs) in Nigeria,” he said.

The Director, Extension Services, ENADEP, Mr Boniface Eze, said that the workers were ready to work whenever the government assisted them with the necessary support.

According to Eze, the extension workers supposed to be stationed in every community in Enugu State to help farmers, but the number of extension workers have been diminishing due to retirement and frustration. (NAN)