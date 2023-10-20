Agric Secretariat tasks FCT residents on tree planting to mitigate climate change

By Philip Yatai

Mr Lawan Geidam, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged residents of the FCT to plant trees as part of strategies to combat climate change.

Geidam, who made the call during a visit to the FCT Plant Nursery in Bwari on Friday, expressed concern over the loss of tree covers resulting from rapid developmental activities in the FCT.

He noted that climate change has emerged as a global concern, with its detrimental effects being felt across the world.

He said that FCT, like many other urban areas, has experienced the depletion of its green cover due to urbanisation and developmental projects.

According to him, the removal of trees not only contributes to the loss of biodiversity but also exacerbates climate change by intensifying the urban heat and negatively affecting vegetation.

“To address this challenge, residents must join the ongoing efforts to replant trees in areas where there are no trees or areas where trees were lost to development activities.”

He explained that the visit to the nursery was in continuation of his familiarisation tour of agricultural projects in the FCT.

At the Bwari Fish Farm Estate, the secretary assured stakeholders that the project would receive full attention and support from the FCT Administration.

He reiterated the importance of engaging all allottees and addressing infrastructure needs to facilitate their activities, assuring that it would be giving attention to the Estate.

“We will, as a strategy, engage all the allottees while also addressing the issue of provision of infrastructure to enable the allottees conduct their activities with ease,” the secretary said.

Geidam also directed the Agriculture Services and Rural Development Department to come up with strategies that will make technology not only available but for the utilization of rural farmers.

He stressed that the FCTA through technological advancements hoped to improve agricultural productivity to meet the growing demand for food.

Other areas visited included the FCT Agricultural Development Program (ADP), Fadama offices and Agriculture Central Store and Mechanical Workshop at Gwagwalada Area Council.

At the ADP, the secretary expressed satisfaction with the ongoing activities of the FCT Fadama CARES Programme for promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting local farmers.

He equally expressed the readiness of the Administration to provide a conducive working environment for Agricultural workers to deliver efficient extension services to FCT farmers.

He also reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike and FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud to achieving sustainable food and nutrition security. (NAN)

