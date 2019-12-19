Agric ministry trains 50 FCT women on rice processing

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has commenced a three-day training on Improved Rice Parboiling Technique for over 50 rural women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The facilitator, Alhaji Isiaka Shaibu, during the exercise said the aim of the training was to enhance the production of quality rice for Nigerians.

According to him, the training powered by Extension Department of the Ministry will build the capacity of the women on a technique known as “False Bottom Rice Parboiling Technology’’.

“It is aimed at ensuring better rice processing to yield higher quality.

“The parboiling techniques is different from what they knew before, and it is about acquiring skills to help them process rice to high quality that will stimulate higher demand.

“The training will empower women to enable them acquire adequate knowledge on qualitative rice processing to support their families and communities,’’ he said.

Shaibu said that at the end of the training, the participants would know the difference between the old method of parboiling rice and the new improved technique.

He maintained that, the technology, if adopted and properly utilised would reduce processing time, enhance efficiency in energy consumption, reduce wastage and improve the general quality of processed rice.

“This will no doubt reduce cost of production, increase output and income which will ultimately improve living standards of our rural farmers.

“The technology is good because it is easy, adaptive, ensures better colour of rice and will attract higher prices against the conventional prices of the old parboiling method,’’ he said.

However, Shaibu adviced Nigerians to stop the consumption of rice that are kept in the warehouse for many years.

He submitted that local production of rice will go a long way to boost economic development of the country.

The participants were chosen from the six Area Councils in the FCT.

However, Hajia Rakiya Mamman, one of the participants, from Gwagwalada Area Council, commended the ministry for the new parboiling technique.

Maman said she and other women would use the new knowledge acquired to boost rice production in their communities. (NAN)

