Agric Ministry to collaborate with IFAD to strengthen food security, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a bid to tackle food insecurity, the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has expressed his readiness to partner with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to strengthen food security in the Country.



This was made known during a courtesy visit to his office by the Country Representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Nigeria (IFAD) Mrs. Dede Ekoue, on Wednesday 4th October 2023.





The Minister revealed that since 1985, IFAD had been Nigeria’s trusted partner for reducing rural poverty, pointing out that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to his Renewed Hope Agenda to implement programmes and policies that would enhance food security, job creation and poverty eradication.



He pointed out that to achieve these, the President declared a state of emergency on food security.



Sen. Kyari thanked IFAD for its support and opportunities presented to the country. He noted that Nigeria is faced with challenges, stressing that the door was open for contributions and assistance to ensure food availability for the populace.





The Minister also pointed out that, four out of the eight point agenda of Mr. President was devoted to food security, hence the Ministry has a critical role to play to achieve the Agenda.



Speaking further, he stated that the country’s yield was low due to insecurity, flood and climate change thus needs all assistance from International partners.



He stressed the need for capacity building in IFAD programmes with a designed exist strategy that would ensure continuity.





In her remarks, the Country representative, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Mrs. Dede Ekoue noted with delight, the cooperation of the Ministry with IFAD at different fora as well as the commitment of the country towards food security.



She recalled that Nigerian’s cooperation with IFAD dates back to 1985 with support to small holder farmers which gave rise to food security.



Mrs. Ekoue noted that her visit was to renew the commitment of IFAD to food security, pointing out that IFAD had developed a new cooperation strategy that would guide its investment and cooperation.



She rolled out many opportunities available to Nigeria to include; strengthening technology and mechanization, strengthening women participation, integration of animal husbandry, strengthening the private sector contributions to food systems among others.



