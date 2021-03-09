Agric Ministry inaugurates 4-day training for 1,110 extension agents

March 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Agriculture, News, Project 0



The Federal Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services on Monday inaugurated a four-day training for 1,110 extension agents in Gwagwalada, FCT.

The Acting Director, FCT-Agricultural Development Project, Nwokedi Fidelis, at the inauguration, said training the agents on tools, methodologies and agricultural value chains would go a long way to increase the knowledge and skills potential agents in the ministry.

According to him, it is expected that at the end the training, agricultural production and income the rural farmers across 36 states the federation and FCT, will boost food security in the country.

“It gives me great pleasure and privilege to welcome you all to the Inauguration training of 1,110 extension workers in the 36 states and the Federal Territory.

“I wish to express thanks and gratitude to the Minister of Agriculture for this step towards addressing the neglect of agricultural extension services which is the backbone of production and productivity.

“The extension agents should put in their best so that food security will increase in the country, which is the basic factor of agricultural production and productivity in the country,” he said.

Prof. Johnson Onyibe, the resource person of the training, said there need to have capable hands to coach the farmers to increase agricultural production and productivity in the country.

Onyibe said yam, maize, rice and livestock were value chains for FCT.

He said after the training, the participants would  have improved motivation to deliver in their acquired skills by conducting training for another range of extension agents.

“FCT is very to us and need to feed the population and also understand that unless have capable hands to coach our farmers in order to achieve the purpose.

“What are trying to do here is to build the capacity of extension agents to enable us increase food security and production in the country.

“After the training, expect that agricultural production and income of rural farmers across the 36 states of the federation and FCT will be boosted, which will lead to achieving food security in Nigeria,” he said.

Mrs Grace Yusuf, a participant thanked the ministry for organising the training and promised to use the knowledge acquired for food production and security in the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,