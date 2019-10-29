Agric minister inaugurates mini milk centre in Kano

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, over the weekend, inaugurated a mini milk collection centre in Tassa village in Dawakin Kudu local government area of Kano.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, stated that the centre would alleviate the plight of milk sellers and improve their business.

Nanono disclosed that the Federal Government would establish additional centres in other states of the federation in order to further improve the economic wellbeing of the people.

“Additional collection centres would be established in Gujungu and Ringim is Jigawa so as to get fresh and hygienic milk,’’ he said.

‎The minister, who also visited Gezawa Commodity Exchange Market, identified the provision of Quarantine and Produce Inspectors as one of the major problems facing the export market.

“We have a situation where exportable ‎commodities cannot be exported because of adulteration and misuse of fertilizer.

‎”We are thinking of having Quarantine in Dawanau International Grains Market, the biggest grain market in African because about 75 per cent of export commodities pass through the market.

Alhaji Sabo Nanono stressed that “the ultimate goal is to unlock the vast potential of Agriculture value chains through partnerships and synergy with the like-minded enterprises, organizations and institutions throughout the world”

He pointed out that “it will mutually create wealth, generate local employment and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Nigeria and its GDP, this will further contribute to the foreign exchange earning of Nigeria”, he added.

In his welcome remarks, the Project Manager, Gedzawa Community Market Limited, Mr. Bichang Binfa said that the market is a private sector initiative positioned to provide a cost-effective platform for buyers and sellers of Agro commodities to transact in a seamless way, without having to know each other or related to the trading partners and yet be guaranteed of quality, quantity, payment and service delivery.

He highlighted that the commodity market aims to provide a fully integrated ecosystem for a commodity Exchange ” the first of its kind in Nigeria: it comprises of an online trading platform, market information system, warehouse facility, data dissemination, grading and standardization among others “.