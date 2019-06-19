AGRA plans to reduce food insecurity by 50%

By Tina George, Minna

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has declared that it plans to to reduce food insecurity by 50 percent in 20 African countries.

It also said it aims to double the income of 20 million small farmers in as well as ensure that at least, 15 countries were on the path toward sustainable and climate-friendly green agriculture in the continent.

The AGRA’s Country Manager, Dr. Kehinde Makinde disclosed this at a meeting with the Niger state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Minna.

According to Makinde, the Agricultural body would achieve these feats by supporting local farmers in boosting rice production and other mandate crops during the 2019 farming season.

He added that the Alliance also work at improving agricultural products and support local farm owners and labor in Africa.

The Country Manager further said that it would strengthen the capacity of the ministry in order to be able to increase income and improve food security of small holder farmers to enhanced programme delivery.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Garba Musa pledged the state government’s commitment to the implementation of the program.



