The Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) and the FCT Land Administration Department will from January 1, 2021 receive only payments made online for its services.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer of AGIS, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo made this disclosure at a meeting with top management staff of the organization on Monday.

The Director revealed that the migration to an online payment system is to ensure improved service delivery to the public and to also, ease customers’ payments, which can even be made at their comfort zone.

Dr. Jalo explained that these payments would be done through the REMITA platform which can also be accessed through a customer’s mobile phones, desktop and laptops, because bills will be generated electronically.

According to him, the payments for these services include the Fresh Application, Ground Rents, Legal Search, payment for premium, Power of Attorney, Deed of Assignment, obtaining Certified True Copy, Title registration, application for sub-divisions, Deed of sub-Lease, as well as consent to assign.

He reiterated that from January 1, 2021, all revenue accruing to AGIS/Lands will be migrated to the REMITA online Platform.

“This action has become necessary in furtherance of the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the determination of the government to optimize its revenue collections,” the Director added.

He emphasized that “All individuals and corporate organizations doing business with AGIS and FCT Land Administration Department should note, that effective January 2021 all revenue collections are expected to be on the REMITA platform only”.

Jalo stressed that AGIS / Lands Department are already finalizing all necessary arrangements to make the migration hitch free.

He remarked that this action is also incompliance with the TSA Account policy and principles of the Ease of Doing Business of the Federal Government.