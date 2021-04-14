The Chairman, Ado Local Government Area of Benue, Mr James Oche, said people in Agila community were not responsible for attacks on Ebonyi communities.

In statement he issued on Tuesday in Makurdi, Oche described as the “peak of falsehood“ reports in sections of the mass media which alleged that the people of Agila were behind the attacks.

He said the victims of the attack had already named their attackers and wondered why Agila people were still being accused of masterminding the attacks.

“The people of Agila are peace loving people and have since embraced the recommendations of the Otse Otokpa/Cyril Obazi Agila/Ngbo Inter-community Peace and Security Committee formed by the governments of Ebonyi and Benue’’ he said.

He said Agila people have been cooperating with the National Boundary Commission on the planned delineation and re-beaconing exercise scheduled to hold within the axis.

“Falsehood cannot be the solution to the problem as it will deteriorate the already tensed situation.

“I urge the two parties involved to present facts in the interest of peace and the security of the areas,” Oche advised. (NAN)

