AGF to court: Don’t cancel recruitment of 10,000 constables on economic grounds

Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justicei, on Wednesday, urged the Federal High Court, Abuja to consider the economic implication of nullifying the recruitment of 10,000 police constables as requested by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Malami, in a counter-affidavit filed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, opposed the suit instituted by the PSC to challenge the proprietary of the constables’ recruitment process by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He told Justice Inyang Ekwo that cancelling the process which he said had gone through “significant stages,” as requested by the commission, would amount to an economic loss for the country. (NAN)