AGF tasks judiciary on impartiality in justice delivery

April 12, 2021



Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has urged the judiciary not be partial in delivering judgments.

Malami gave the task in Sokoto on Monday while speaking at the inauguration of the reconstructed High Court complex.

He said that as the last hope of the common man, the judiciary should remain impartial at all times.

“The judiciary should ensure fairness at all times, the duty be impartial sacred and must be respected,” he said.

The justice minister commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for reconstructing the court complex and equipping it with the state-of-the-art facilities.

“This should be a morale booster towards effective justice delivery, the job done on this complex shows how seriously the state government takes the judiciary,” he said.

Malami said that high level conversation was already ongoing concerning better welfare package for officers.

“Several meetings have been held ensure that the welfare scheme for officers reflect current realities.

“A committee on the review of officers salaries and conditions of has been constituted to ensure a better welfare scheme.

“Let me assure you that the efforts of that committee will soon come to fruition and to the advantage of judicial officers,” he said.

Tambuwal said that the court complex project offered an opportunity to overhaul the judicial system in the state.

“We are doing our best to support the judiciary, this because we believe in its independence and ability to give hope to the common man,” he said.

The governor commended the minister for accepting the state government’s invitation to inaugurate the project.

Also speaking, the Chief Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, described the reconstructed project as a good omen to judicial delivery in the state.

Represented by Justice Amina Augie, Tanko commended the state government for the gesture, and urged judicial officers in the state to exude good maintenance culture while using the complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20 high court judges in the state were given Ford Explorer Sport Utility Vehicles during the to boodt their morale. (NAN)

