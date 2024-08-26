AGF reaffirms commitment to justice sector reform

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has reaffirmed the commitment to reform the justice sector by critical stakeholders.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Fagbemi gave the assurance during the 64th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the theme:”Pressing Forward: A National Posture for Rebuilding Nigeria,” noting that the choice of this year’s theme is a clear demonstration that the association understands their current national challenges and is prepared to participate in issues of national development.

He noted that this year’s event builds on the success of the last Conference, as he commended the NBA for continuing engagements and discussions on contemporary national issues of significance.

He said,”Over the years, the Annual General Conference has been used as a mechanism for institutional reflection, taking stock and charting the way forward for the legal profession, the rule of law and the administration of justice generally.

“For us in the Federal Ministry of Justice, today’s occasion provides us with another opportunity to present our key deliverables as we work collaboratively with the Bar and the Bench towards our collective desire to achieve a justice system that works in the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of status or any other attribute.

“You may recall that at my inauguration as AttorneyGeneral of the Federation and Minister for Justice one of my key deliverables is a commitment to enable a framework for collaboration between my Ministry, the Judiciary and the Nigerian Bar Association. I am pleased to report that we have made substantial progress in this area. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, a collaborative National Justice Summit was convened by the Federal Ministry of Justice, National Judicial Council and the Nigerian Bar Association.

“What in my humble view is even more noteworthy is the statement of future activities presented in the format of a communique and signed by the Chief Justice of the Federation, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association and myself. Going forward, these three institutions now have a framework and a joint agenda for cooperation, collaboration and commitment on Justice Sector Reform.

“I look forward to the continuous pursuit of this agenda by both the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the incoming President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

This agenda for reform of the justice sector identifies several action points. Of note is the recognition that we cannot begin to debate judicial reform without paying attention to the conditions of service of judicial officers. Again, I am pleased to report that we have made progress in this area.

“On this, I want to particularly recognize the commitment of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for his unwavering commitment to improving the status of judicial officers in Nigeria. I should also pay special tributes to the Nigeria Bar Association and the single-mindedness of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association and his working group on justice sector reform and, of course, the role of our distinguished Body of Benchers, right from the periods of Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili, JSC (rtd) and Asiwaju Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, for playing a major role in this achievement.”

Fagbemi added,”I have said that improved remuneration for us is not the beginning and the end of our intervention in the judiciary. We are keen to work collaboratively with all institutions of government so that other issues that are crucial to strengthening the capacity of our judiciary are dealt with expeditiously.

“You may also recall my severally stated commitment to public interest litigation. The Federal Ministry of Justice under my watch will continue to provide support to issues that touch on the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria.

“We will not simply be spectators in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to set Nigeria on an irreversible path towards socio and economic growth. It is for this reason that we provided leadership and support to citizens agitation for local government autonomy.

“I am pleased to report that following the landmark decision of the Supreme Court we have moved closer to fulfilling the aspiration of Nigerians for a local government structure that serves our people at the grassroots.

“Nothing that I have said so far should give the impression that the road ahead is easy. Achieving sustainable reforms in administration of justice system will not be an event. I am aware that the challenges ahead of us are significant and that expectations are also very high.”

The AGF expressed confidence that with continuing support and collaboration of all stakeholders they can surmount these challenges and achieve their goals.

He also reiterates his commitment to ensuring an environment where public engagement can thrive.

“My approach to reforms is not dogmatic. I don’t know it all that is why we seek to pursue collaboration and coordination in our approaches towards administration of the justice sector, mindful of the fact that both government and non-government justice sector institutions have important roles to play.

“The holistic review of the Laws of the Federation is an important deliverable of mine. Over the next few days, I will be inaugurating a Working Group made up of public and private legal practitioners to oversee this exercise. I expect that by the time we all gather again in 2025, we would have a positive report to present on this exercise.

“The Ministry of Justice under my watch will continue to recognize and work with all partners to improve on our justice delivery system. We can do it, and we can achieve it. As the famous tech giant Bill Gates once said: “There’s no question of ability; it’s the question of willingness.”

Fagbemi expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, whom he said has within one year in office made huge investments in various parts of the justice sector.

“As is already evident from the achievements of the President in the justice sector, we will continue to work in the direction of ensuring the proper resourcing and efficiency in the running of the justice system and for respect for the rule of law. I therefore request the Bar to lend its maximum support to His Excellency in this regard.

“I wish us all fruitful deliberations during this conference and I hope that the knowledge gained at this conference will equip us positively towards having a robust legal practice that the next generation will be proud of,” he said.