AGF offers to accommodate ASUU’s peculiarities allowance on IPPIS

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), has accepted to accommodate the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) peculiarities allowances in the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information Payment System (IPPIS).



Mr Okolieaboh Sylva, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, said this at a meeting of the union with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige and the leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday in Abuja.



Sylva said that if there were peculiarities allowances in ASUU’s pay, what needed to be done was to incorporate them in the platform, adding that the office of the Accountant General was willing to incorporate ASUU’s peculiarities.



“Let us sit down and know what these issues are and address them inside IPPIS. We can correct whatever mistake we make now, ” he said.



Sylva expressed reservation over ASUU’s insistence for the incorporation of the UTAS payment platform for its members.



“If we accept what ASUU is saying, it will create room for everyone to be asking for their own payment platform, the military is on IPPIS and health workers, ASUU should sit down with us and see the progress we have made,” he said.



Sylva said that the incorporation of ASUU’s demand on IPPIS platform could be done without President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval, adding that there was nothing complicated about the issue once ASUU agreed to the offer.



“In the spirit of reconciliation, if ASUU knows what can be done, we are willing to adopt it to resolve this issue. It doesn’t make sense not to accept, let ASUU come to us, we are willing to accept.



“If we are going to adopt UTAS, that shows we are going to build the salaries of other civil servants to UTAS,” he said.



Speaking, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity said the federal government would not offer ASUU what it does not have.



Ngige said that the ASUU leadership met with the President on Jan.9 with the hope of convincing government to adopt it UTAS platform for lecturers salaries.

“I told Mr President to let us give it a trial and I took it upon myself, I went to NITDA and other agencies and we looked at the the system,” he said.

He said that the three platforms brought by ASUU failed the integrity test, adding that he couldn’t recommend the adoption of any of them, no matter the pressure.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, President, ASUU said it was unfortunate that Nigerians failed to understand how the university system operate.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila appealed to ASUU to call off its ongoing strike.

He added that the executive had spoken, just as the the judiciary, and the legislature.

“Everybody cannot be wrong.



“We are working according to everything we said in our last meeting, please in the interest of our children , we have called you in spite of the court ruling,” he said..

On the the issue of UTAS, Gbajabiamila said the report was with the lawmakers.

“We are more or less working for you. There come a time all conflicts come to an end. We will make our recommendation to the President.

“You have a very good case, the minister dropped a bombshell before he left but I didn’t pay attention. I understand your feeling and emotion.

“You are not doing it for yourself but the enabling environment and the future of our children. Please let’s take it and get to the final destination,” he said.(NAN)

