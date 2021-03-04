The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed idris FCNA has advised the Postmaster General of the Federation and the management team of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to explore its vast human and material resources to improve the Agency.

Idris said this when the management of NIPOST, led by the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, paid him a visit in Abuja.

Idris maintained that NIPOST has vast human and material resources, which if fully explored, could generate revenue. He advised the management of NIPOST to go beyond the conventional management practices and consider new perspectives and strategies in order to turn around the fortune of the Agency for the better.

“I want to reiterate that NIPOST is sitting on a gold mine, NIPOST is sitting on assets, physical assets, landed properties, NIPOST has vast human and material resources. NIPOST should wake up and live up to expectation because in all honesty, there is no reason why NIPOST should remain the way it is”.

“NIPOST should think out of the box, there are a lot of things NIPOST can do to generate money. I am posing this challenge to the Postmaster General and his team. Whatever it takes to bring out NIPOST from the present condition should be done. You have assets, you have human capital, you have all it takes and you now have legislation backing you up, so you have everything that you need”.

He noted that the objective of the Federal Government is to make NIPOST more active and alive in line with the overall desire to enhance revenue generation and accountability. He maintained that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will always support NIPOST to achieve the objective of improved revenue generation for the country.

Idris commended the Postmaster General of the Federation for the formation and successful incorporation of two limited liability companies meant to rejig NIPOST to achieve the purpose it is meant to achieve. He congratulated the management of NIPOST on the enactment of Finance Act 2020 which empowers NIPOST as the Agency solely responsible for printing stamps and straightens the grey areas of operations of NIPOST and the FIRS.

On the faceoff between NIPOST and the FIRS, the Accountant General of the Federation maintained that, “although the issue may not be completely resolved, there is the believe that discussion and dialogue are the most effective means to resolve the issues. We will continue to arbiter, to broker peace and to moderate between the two organizations”.

Speaking earlier, the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, commended the Accountant General of the Federation for his support, noting that the AGF’s advice helped tremendously in resolving the crises with the FIRS.

He commended the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for issuing a treasury circular to mandate all MDAs to use stamps produced by NIPOST for identification, authentitication and revalidating of documents.

