AGF Idris to FCE Zaria: ‘Exercise financial prudence’

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris,FCNA has urged the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Zaria to entrench prudence and accountability in the management of the available financial resources in order to achieve their goals amidst paucity of funds.

Idris said this when the Governing Council of the institution, led by the Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi T. M. Gwarzo paid a courtesy visit to the Treasury House, Abuja.

He noted that the Federal College of Education, Zaria is one of the foremost Colleges of Education in the country and tasked the leadership of the institution to work assiduously to ensure that the school maintains its pride of place.

While congratulating the Chairman and Members of the Governing Council on their appointment, Idris assured that the Treasury of the Federation will continue to assist the school within its capacity and will always guarantee prompt releases of revenue accruable to it.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council and former Deputy Governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi T. M. Gwarzo thanked the Accountant General of the Federation for the warm reception accorded them.

He commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the purposeful leadership he has brought to the administration of the Treasury. Alhaji Gwarzo enumerated the challenges the institution was facing and solicited the support of the Accountant General of the Federation.

