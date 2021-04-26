AGF Ahmed Idris fcna and the DG Nigeria civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) Capital Musa Nuhu who paid a visit to the Treasury house

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA has, again, voiced the commitment of the Federal Government to full implementation of the financial management reforms and entrenchment of transparency in government’s financial transactions.

Idris, while addressing the management of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) who called on him in Abuja, maintained that in addition to the tremendous successes that initiatives like the TSA, IPPIS, IPSAS have yielded, the Federal Government, in its avowed determination to entrench transparency, has inaugurated the Open Treasury Portal to give the public access to the revenues and expenditures of every Federal Government Agency.

The Accountant General of the Federation welcomed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as a partner in the Federal Government’s financial reforms and declared that the Federal Treasury has thrown its doors open for collaboration, partnership and synergy with public and private organizations to ensure successes of the reforms.

Idris described aviation as a specialized and very technical sector which can only be regulated by professionals, noting that the leadership of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has displayed the ability to handle the task before them.

He commended the management of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their activities so far and stressed the need for implementation of more ideas and strategies that will guarantee continuous safety in the aviationand.

“Of recent, you took some drastic measures to ensure safety, sanity and decorum. It is a good thing and we want to see more of that, we want to see more safety measures taken in the industry”, he said.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, said the aviation industry is critical to the economy of any country and it is imperative that aviation regulations are complied with.

He commended the Accountant General of the Federation on his financial management reforms and assured that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will not renege in its determination to ensure continuous safety of the aviation industry.

