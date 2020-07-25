AGF Abdul-razaq: Kwara has lost a statesman, says Saraki

Share the news













Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the death of Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-razaq, Mutawalli of Ilorin as a loss of one of the statesmen produced by Kwara State.

Saraki in a statement released in Abuja noted that the late senior advocate who died at the age of 93 had lived a good life and contributed his own quota to the development of Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

“The late AGF as he was fondly called by people who knew him will be sorely missed and I believe he did his best in the service of our people in Kwara State and Nigeria as a lawyer, politician, diplomat and President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange”, Saraki noted.

Saraki who is the Waziri of Ilorin commiserated with Dr. Allimi Abdul-razaq and his siblings, the entire family of the deceased, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the entire Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara State. He also pray that Almighty Allah forgive the sins of the late Abdul-razaq and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus.

