Agent jailed 10 months for defrauding client of N150,000

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old estate agent, Adebayo Abiodun, to 10 months imprisonment for defrauding his client of N150,000.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, convicted Abiodun after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating and begged the court for leniency.

Emmanuel gave Abiodun an option of N20, 000 fine and ordered him to pay the nominal complainant, Cynthia Marcus, N95, 800 as restitution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Ms Marcus, reported the matter at the Baranawa Police Station on Aug. 20.

Leo said that the convict, who is an estate agent collected N150,000 from the complainant to rent an apartment to her.

The prosecutor said that the convict neither rented the apartment nor returned the complainant’s money.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

