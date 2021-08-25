Agent jailed 10 months for defrauding client of N150,000

August 25, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court sentenced a 40-year-old estate agent, Abiodun, to 10 months imprisonment for defrauding his client of N150,000.

Magistrate Emmanuel, convicted Abiodun after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating and begged the court for leniency.

Emmanuel gave Abiodun an option of N20, 000 fine and ordered him to pay the nominal complainant, Cynthia Marcus, N95, 800 as restitution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Ms  Marcus, reported the matter the Baranawa Police Station on Aug. 20.

Leo said convict, who is an estate agent collected N150,000 from the complainant to rent an apartment to her.

The prosecutor said convict neither rented the apartment nor returned the complainant’s money.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,