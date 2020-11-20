Agent in court over alleged laptop theft

A 42-year-old estate agent, Fatai Kadiri, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a laptop valued at N190,000.

Kadiri, who resides at Sango in Ogun, is facing a two-count charge of breaking-in and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 10 at 03:00a.m. at Agege, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant broke into an apartment of the complainant, Mr Ogunmola Olaoluwa, and stole the laptop.

“The defendant entered the complainant’s apartment, woke him up from sleep and demanded for his laptop.

“He threatened to harm him if he would refuse to comply and then forcefully collected the laptop and stormed out of the apartment.