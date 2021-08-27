Agent in court for allegedly defrauding landlord

A 53-year- agent, Joseph Aiyetehin,  on Friday appeared  in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a  landlord of N385,000.

police charged Aiyetehin, resides in Karu Extension II layout, Abuja, with fraud.

Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told court that   defendant committed the offence in June 2020 CBN Junction, Karu.

Adeyanju said that defendant, rented out a -bedroom apartment for  N385, 000 and did not remit money to landlord, Mr Gbade Oyepeju.

He said that defendant  converted money to personal use and all efforts to retrieve money, failed.

Adeyanju said that offence contravened  provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with surety in like sum.

Maiwada said the defendant should also deposit N100, 000 into the court registry account.

He ordered that the surety must provide a  utility bill.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention. (NAN)

