Agent in court for alleged N540,000 bitcoin fraud

A 44-year-old agent, Gideon Olanrewaju, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ogudu, Lagos State for alleged N540,000 bitcoin fraud.

The police charged Olanrewaju, who resides in Obadore area of Lagos with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretenses.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov 17, 2019 at Olaniyi Goodluck Street, Ogudu, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant and Glorious Emmanuel, convinced the complainant, Mrs Deborah Wariboko to invest N540, 000 in a bitcoin business.