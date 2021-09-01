Agent docked for allegedly defrauding client of N7.5m

A clearing agent, Chukwuma Nwagwu, who allegedly defrauded a client of N7.5 million, on Wednesday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Nwagwu, 44, with theft, obtaining with intent to defraud and false documentation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between August and December, 2019, at Apapa Wharf.

She alleged that the defendant collected N7.5 million from the complainant, Chinedu Onwuzurike, with a promise to clear his 40ft container at the seaport.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant present forged and fake papers to Onwuzurike.

She noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Ms Adeola Olatubosun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in the like sum.

She has adjourned the matter until Sept. 29 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...