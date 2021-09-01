Agent docked for allegedly defrauding client of N7.5m

A clearing agent, Chukwuma Nwagwu, who allegedly defrauded a client of N7.5 million, on Wednesday appeared in  a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

police Nwagwu, 44, with theft, obtaining with intent to defraud and false documentation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to charge.

Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told court that defendant committed the offence between August and December, 2019, Apapa Wharf.

She alleged that defendant  collected N7.5 million from complainant, Chinedu Onwuzurike, with a promise to clear his 40ft container seaport.

prosecution also alleged that defendant present forged and fake papers to Onwuzurike.

She noted that offence contravened provisions of sections 287, 314 and 365 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate, Ms Adeola Olatubosun, admitted defendant to bail in sum of N2 million with two sureties in the like sum.

She has adjourned matter until Sept. 29 for mention. (NAN)

