Agent docked for alleged N7m job scam

By Patience Yakubu

A 38-year-old agent, Mohammad Haruna, was on Wednesday docked in a Kaduna High Court, for alleged N7 million job scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) charged Haruna with conspiracy and fraud..

The EFCC Counsel, Mr E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August in Kaduna.

He said the the defendant defrauded Clement Williams, Helen Matthews and Amos Hephzebhah of the sum of N7m in the guise of getting a paid job for them.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant told the victims that the money paid was “facilitation fee” to process the offer of the jobs.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 138 and 213 of the Penal Code Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Bala Nasiru, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Nasiru Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Sadiq ordered that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must in addition, own a landed property.

He further held that the sureties must be gainfully employed, who must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

