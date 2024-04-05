Agent docked for alleged fraud, stealing

A 37 -year-old estate agent, Adekunle Ganiyu, on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court , Ibadan, for alleged stealing and fraud.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is facing two count charges of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometimes in February at Challenge area, Ibadan.

Adedeji alleged that Ganiyu obtained the sum of N95, 000 from the complainant, Nkechi under the pretext of wanting to secure for her a one room apartment.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant rather converted the money to his personal use, and failed to secure the promised apartment for his client.

Adedeji said the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 25, for hearing. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko