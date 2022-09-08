Agency vows to prosecute medical doctor for allegedly raping minor

By Deborah Akpede

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said that it had received complaints of child defilement against one Dr Femi Olaleye.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the agency made this known on the agency’s Twitter handle monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

She said that the agency received complaint of a child defilement on March 19, 2022 through its toll free line.

“We received a complaint bordering on an allegation of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and defilement allegedly perpetrated by Dr Olaleye.

“As is customary, the case was immediately referred to the designated police station in this instance being the Gender Desk Department of the Police Command in Lagos State.

“The child had already received medical support and was in the process of receiving psychosocial support,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

She also appealed to the police to send the duplicate file of the suspect’s case to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

“DSVA has requested the police to forward the duplicate case file to the DPP so that legal advice can be issued.

“Furthermore, we have also shared with the police, additional information, which we believe will assist them in their investigation.

“We use this medium to reiterate the state government’s zero tolerance for all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

“We reassure the public that no case of sexual abuse allegation will be swept under the carpet.

“DSVA encourages anyone that has any additional information or facts about this case to please reach out to us via our toll-free line: 08000 333 333 or on our social media handles- @lagosdsva,” she said.

NAN reports that Olaleye was alleged to have perpetrated the crime for about 19 months until his wife got to know about illicit act and subsequently reported the matter to the police.

The minor, who was said to have started living with Olaleye’s family after her father died, was also said to have been introduced to pornography by the medical doctor. (NAN)

