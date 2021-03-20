Agency to train 600 recruits to reduce traffic congestion in Kano, says official

March 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Kano State Road Traffic Agency says it will train 600 new recruits on how to decongest  traffic   Gabasawa Government Area of the State.

Nabilusi Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

According to Nabilusi, before the end of this month, they will be camped and taught both practical and theoretical aspects of road traffic, and how to relate  with the public.

“From January to date, we had impounded five vehicles for  road traffic violations in the state.

“The agency has also arrested no fewer than  202 offenders between  January and  date on various offences such as:  not displaying  vehicles plate numbers and  speeding,’’ he said.

“About 50 staff from our riders will go for  the training on how to ride motorcycles meant for patrol on all the roads.

“They will also be trained on  how to handle emergency  cases, identify those who specialise in snatching  phones , machines or any important valuables,’’ he said.

He also said that the agency had opened  a new at Dawanau to help decongestion traffic along the  Kano-Katsina Road.

“Before the year runs , the agency will  also open new units   the four emirates in the state and buy 20 Hilux buses  for patrol.

Nabilusi advised  the general public to to abide by the rules and regulations of traffic and co-operate with the agency to achieve  better result.

Malam Haruna Saleh, a civil servant, said that  traffic congestion  had reduced on some roads compared to others.

“I pray that the issue of traffic congestion on our roads becomes a thing of the past in the  nearest future,’’ he said.

Ibrahim Suleiman, a tricyclist who resides at Konar Ungogo, said that  the issue of road traffic especially after prayers was on the increase in some areas.

“Last month, I was transporting  my neighbour’s who was in labour that evening and his younger sister to hospital.

“Before we got to the hospital,  she had  delivered right inside my  vehicle,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,