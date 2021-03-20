The Kano State Road Traffic Agency says it will train 600 new recruits on how to decongest traffic within Gabasawa Local Government Area of the State.

Nabilusi Abubakar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

According to Nabilusi, before the end of this month, they will be camped and taught both practical and theoretical aspects of road traffic, and how to relate with the public.

“From January to date, we had impounded five vehicles for road traffic violations in the state.

“The agency has also arrested no fewer than 202 offenders between January and date on various offences such as: not displaying vehicles plate numbers and speeding,’’ he said.

“About 50 staff from our riders unit will go for the training on how to ride motorcycles meant for patrol on all the major roads.

“They will also be trained on how to handle emergency cases, identify those who specialise in snatching phones , machines or any important valuables,’’ he said.

He also said that the agency had opened a new unit at Dawanau to help decongestion traffic along the Kano-Katsina Road.

“Before the year runs out, the agency will also open new units within the four emirates in the state and buy 20 Hilux buses for patrol.

Nabilusi advised the general public to continue to abide by the rules and regulations of traffic and co-operate with the agency to achieve better result.

Malam Haruna Saleh, a civil servant, said that traffic congestion had reduced on some roads compared to others.

“I pray that the issue of traffic congestion on our roads becomes a thing of the past in the nearest future,’’ he said.

Ibrahim Suleiman, a tricyclist who resides at Konar Ungogo, said that the issue of road traffic especially after prayers was on the increase in some areas.

“Last month, I was transporting my neighbour’s wife who was in labour that evening and his younger sister to hospital.

“Before we got to the hospital, she had delivered right inside my vehicle,’’ he said. (NAN)

