The Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), has called on non-state actors and other critical stakeholders to support its efforts towards curbing the circle of violence in the state.



Mr Joseph Lengmang, Director General (D-G), of the agency, made the call at the Dissemination of the Rapid Needs Assessment Report for Mangu and Bassa local government areas (LGAs) of the state.



The report was presented on Wednesday in Jos.



Lengmang, represented by Mr Godwin Okoko, the agency’s Director of Programmes, said such collaboration would go a long way in addressing the circle of violence in the state.



“This assessment was carried out to understand the root causes of the conflicts that have bedeviled the state in the last 20 years or thereabout.



“It was conducted in order to open up ways of possible collaboration between state and non-state actors to curb the circle of violence in the state.



“This way, it will ensure that possible potentials that will trigger conflicts in the future will be addressed.



“So, we are here to present the report, and we invited representatives of the communities where this assessment was carried out to validate it,” he said.



The D-G said the project was conducted in partnership with an international NGO, Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI), with funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that representatives of youth and women groups, religious and community leaders, among others, from the two local government areas attended the event. (NAN)

