Agency reiterates commitment to nurturing, stimulating business growth in FCT

Mr Shehu Abdulkadir, the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has reiterated the agency’s commitment to nurturing and stimulating business growth in the FCT.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Ms Ifeyinwa Amulu, in a statement on Friday, in Abuja, said Abdulkadir gave the assurance when Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, presented the Best MSME One Stop Shop Award, in the country to the agency.

The acting managing director expressed gratitude to the Office of the Vice President, for the recognition and applauded the management and staff of the organisation for their hard work and commitment, towards effective service delivery.

He said that the agency which was a vehicle for entrepreneurial development, poverty reduction and wealth creation, was mandated to accelerate business development in the FCT.

According to him, the aim of the agency will be achieved through designing and implementing projects, programmes and activities that would stimulate business growth; thereby creating employment and reducing poverty.

Abdulkadir stated that there was no gain saying that MSMEs are the growth engine of economies across the world.

He said that in Nigeria, there were many stories of enterprises, starting from Micro level, employing one person to becoming medium enterprises employing a hundred people.

The acting managing director explained that the agency emerged first among three nominees namely, Bauchi MSME One Stop Shop, Jos MSME One Stop Shop and FCT MSME One Stop Shop.

According to him, the FCT Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) One Stop Shop (OSS) was established, as a fallout of the Office of the Vice President’s ease of doing business initiative. (NAN)

