Agency receives NYSC best employer award in Yobe

By Ahmed Abba

Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YOSCHMA) on Friday, received “Best corps Employer Award” of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award is in recognition of the agency’s outstanding, friendly disposition to NYSC in the state.

Dr Babagana Tijjani, the agency’s Executive Secretary while receiving the award said it was as a result of the collective efforts of all his members of staff.

He said the award would motivate the agency to position the state on efficient and effective path to attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Tijjani expressed gratitude to the management of NYSC for the recognition.

According to him, NYSC remains one of the nation’s strongest institutions that is promoting national unity, integration, peaceful coexistence, self-reliance and skill development.

He added that the agency would improve organisational performance to provide affordable and qualitative healthcare delivery to all residents of the state.

He thanked the state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for his efforts and accomplishment in the health sector in the last four years.

Earlier, Mrs Hafsat Yerima, the NYSC Coordinator in Yobe said the scheme would continue to mobilise Nigerian youth to key into issues of nation building.

Yerima thanked the Yobe government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, security operatives and other stakeholders for their support. (NAN)