Agency orders removal of dilapidated structures in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has issued an additional five days notice to owners of structures it had marked as “uninhabitable and dilapidated” to remove them.

Mr Nuhu Garba, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the authority, made this known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to the authority, notices were issued to the owners and the time frame had expired.

He said all buildings identified by the authority as uninhabitable have been served with the removal order.

“The developments were identified as unstable, inhabitable, dilapidated, abandoned, substandard used of materials with poor workmanship and poor quality of building materials.”

Garba said the affected structures are located at Narayi, Unguwar Sanusi, Badiko, Millennium City, Barnawa, Jos Road and Unguwar Mu’azu, all within Kaduna.

He warned that KASUPDA would take appropriate action after the expiration of the five days order. (NAN)

