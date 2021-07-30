Agency orders removal of dilapidated structures in Kaduna

July 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has issued an additional five days notice to owners of structures it had marked as “uninhabitable and dilapidated” to remove .

Mr Nuhu Garba, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the authority, made known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to the authority, notices were issued to the owners and the time frame had expired.

He said all buildings identified by the authority as uninhabitable have been served with the removal order.

“The developments were identified as unstable, inhabitable, dilapidated, abandoned, substandard used of materials with workmanship and quality of building materials.”

Garba said the affected structures are located at Narayi, Unguwar , Badiko, Millennium , Barnawa, Jos and Unguwar Mu’azu, all within Kaduna.

He warned that KASUPDA would take appropriate after the expiration of the five days order. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,