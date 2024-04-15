Agency holds stakeholders’ forum against violent conflicts in Plateau 

The Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA) has organised a multi-stakeholder engagement to tackle violent conflicts in all parts of the state.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Jos, Dr Julie Sanda, the Director-General of the agency, said the event was organised in collaboration with Plateau Debate Guild (PDG) and supported by the United States Institute for Peace (USIP)

Sanda, who described the resurgence of the attacks and killings in Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas, and other parts of the state as worrisome, said that the meeting was aimed at finding lasting solution to the security challenges.

”We are gathered here particularly because of the resurgence of violence in Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin Ladi and other parts of the state.

”Our mandate in PPBA is to ensure cordial and harmonious relationship among the people the state and the escalation of these conflicts has become worrisome.

”This is why we are here to engage critical stakeholders to review the peace and security architecture in the state to respond to this menace by building a multi-stakeholder approach.

”So, we will draw lessons that will result to actionable points that we will all commit toward addressing violent conflicts in the state,”she said.

Sanda, who appealed to the stakeholders to preach peace at all times, said that the security agencies alone could not provide the desired security for the people.

Also speaking, the Mr Terfa Hemen, USIP’s Programme Officer, commended PPBA for putting together the meeting, adding that it would go a long way in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said that USIP would continue to support initiatives aimed at promoting peace and the security of lives and property in the state.

On his part, Mr Isaac Sanda, the acting Director-General of PDG, said that the initiative would not only promote peaceful coexistence but good governance in the state.

”We believe that when there is peace, government will have the ending environment to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

”This is why initiative like this is key toward having sustainable growth and development in our state,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting with the theme, ”Building a Multi-Stakeholder Partnership for Peace, Unity and Harmony”, had traditional rulers, religous leaders, government officials, youth and women groups as participants.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta