Agency hails NMA’s moves to tackle quackery in Enugu

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA, has commended the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for the fight against quackery.

Ugwu, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

He the initiative by NMA Enugu State Branch, will sanitise and bring the age-long fight against quackery to the medical profession to an end in the state.

”The new digital identity cards, which has been subsidised at no cost for all members of NMA, will assist law enforcement agencies to easily arrest and prosecute any impostor,” he said.

Ugwu, who was a former Chairman of NMA Enugu State Branch, said that it was gratifying that the current leadership of NMA in the state was confronting the menace of quackery through technology.

“The latest moves by the NMA will also help ENS-PHCDA, as an agency with the mandate to oversee the health of all especially people at the rural areas, to ensure qualitative healthcare at the grassroots.

“With the move also, no quack will go and hide in the suburbs or rural area and continue to give our unsuspecting rural dwellers sub-standard and injurious healthcare service any more.

“The NMA should be supported by all by ensuring doctors are properly identified,’’ he said.

Ugwu said that the digitalised identity would impose some level of responsibility on the doctors serving in the state as well.

NAN reports that the NMA Enugu State Branch inaugurated Doctor’s Intelligent Digital Identity Card Management Service to check activities of medical quacks within the state on June 30.

The NMA unveiled over 1,000 intelligent digital identity cards to be distributed to its members in Enugu State free.

The association also launched its online Enterprise, Global Doctor’s e-Registry and intelligent transactional Doctor’s platform also. (NAN)

