Agency hails life sentence for man who defiled 5-year-old girl

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has hailed the life sentence passed on a man, Ugochukwu Onuoha, for defiling his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter.

The agency on its post shared on its verified X handle @LSdsva, on Wednesday, said:”justice had been served after the court found the defendant guilty of the offence and was consequently sentenced.

”The agency reiterates the Lagos State Government’s zero tolerance stance”.The agency restated its commitment to help surviours of sexual offences by ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.It urged residents of the state to continue to break the culture of silence by reporting any case of domestic or sexual violence by calling its toll free line – 08000 333 333.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, handed down the sentence after finding Onuoha guilty of the offence of defilement.Justice Oshodi, in his judgment, held that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt, the charge of defilement against Onuoha.“The evidence shows that the defendant had defiled the survivor, who, to his knowledge, was a child.

“The medical evidence showed short and long-term impacts on the survivor like structural damage to the vagina, the uterus, and other surrounding organs.“The victim would require years of counselling. The extent of damage you have done to the survivor for your sexual gratification is mind-boggling and you did not show any sign of remorse, ” he said.Oshodi convicted the defendant and ordered that his name should be registered on the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.NAN reports that the convict committed the offence on June 20, 2021 on Achakpo Street, Olodi Apapa, Lagos.The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.NAN reports that the Lagos government began the publication of the details of sex offenders in March 2022.The register is made up of two databases; the sexual offenders register and the service provider register.The sexual offender register contains information on cases of sexual violation or abuse that have been reported, arraigned or convicted under the Violence Against person Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015. (NAN)