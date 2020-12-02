Agency donates reflective jackets to Traffic Police, motorcyclists in Kogi

Kogi Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), has donated reflective jackets to the Nigeria Police traffic officers, wardens and commercial motorcyclists to enhance their visibility and safety on roads.

Malam Momoh Dauda, the General Manager of the agency, presented bundles of the jackets to the police and leadership of the commercial motorcycle operators on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Dauda said that the lives of traffic policemen and wardens were constantly in danger as they discharged their duties on roads, especially the highways.

“We don’t need to convince anyone that these traffic officers are vulnerable and exposed to risks and hazards.

“In our own little way, we want to ensure their safety as they carry out this important assignment of directing traffic,” he said.