Agency distributes truck loads of relief materials to IDPs in Benue

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on Friday distributed truck loads of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the state.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior, who distributed the relief items to IDP camps across eight local government areas (LGAs) of the state, said that Gov. Samuel Ortom had promised never to abandon the victims.

Shior said that the relief materials would be distributed to camps in Makurdi, Agasha, Guma, Logo, Agatu, Gwer West, Kwande and Okpokwu LGAs.

He listed the items to include; rice, maize, guinea corn, millet, cassava and noodles.

The Benue SEMA boss said the state government was doing everything within its powers to provide minimum comfort for IDPs in the state.

Shior also said that it was difficult to get the actual figure of IDPs currently at the camps because of continuous attacks on locals by suspected herders.

He said the state was facing a major challenge as farmers were finding it difficult to go to farms because of fear of the suspected herders.

The SEMA boss further alleged that the Federal Government had neglected the IDPs in the state, following its silence on their resettlement plan.

Shior, however, commended security agencies, especially Operation Whirl Stroke, the Police, Agro Rangers, and others, for their efforts so far in mitigating the attacks on the people. (NAN)

