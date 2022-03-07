Agency conducts medical outreach for 500 women in Kaduna

By Stella Kabruk

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), on Monday conducted a one-day medical outreach for 500 women in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach is taking place at the Zakari Isah Memorial clinic, with beneficiaries mainly from Kaduna North local government area.

The Director-General of the Agency, Abubakar Hassan, said the beneficiaries were targeted as part of the activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, annually marked worldwide on March 8.

Hassan said, ”the agency had a change of focus and decided to embark on the outreach so that residents will see and partake in it.

“We no longer want to be having meetings with residents or target groups before enrollment. We want to be doing outreaches for them.

”This is to ensure that they will see it practically and know the importance of enrolling into the health scheme,” he said.

Hassan said the agency chose to give services to women, because, ”they are our target and we want to assist the less privileged.

”We want to ensure that all residents have financial protection from the financial hardship of huge medical bills, to limit the rise in the cost of healthcare services.

“We also want to ensure that the poor and vulnerable shall be guaranteed basic minimum package as defined under the National Health Act.”

He added that the scheme will ensure the equitable distribution of health care costs across different income groups.

Hassan urged women to take advantage of the opportunity to register themselves and families, so that they can access healthcare services whenever they need it.

He said that individual premium for health insurance at the agency costs N10,650 annually, while the family premium costs N57,000 annually.

“With a little contribution paid, you and your family members will have access to all healthcare services on the scheme’s benefit package throughout the year without fear of incurring huge hospital bills.

“This gives you peace of mind for you and your family, access to quality and affordable healthcare services throughout the year.”

Hassan added that the scheme is a solidarity one, ”where the healthy subsidises for the sick, the rich for the poor and the young for the elderly.”

NAN reports that the agency has also conducted free screening for hepatitis, diabetes and malaria. (NAN)

