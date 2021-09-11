Agency arrests 17 in Rivers for indiscriminate refuse dumping

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) arrested 17 persons in Port Harcourt Friday for dumping of refuse.

Its Sole Administrator, Mr Felix Obuah, said in a statement issued that the arrests became expedient as some residents wilfully ignored repeated warnings against waste disposal.

“A task force has been inaugurated to enforce, and prosecute any person(s) caught breaching the order.

“During the enforcement, 17 defaulters were caught dumping wastes indiscriminately the median of the road. The defaulters were subsequently arrested,’’ Obuah said in the statement.

He stressed that the agency had shifted position from sensitisation and appeals to outright and prosecution to ensure people desisted from the unhygienic act. (NAN)

