Mr Sola Osolana, the Chairmanship Aspirant in Agege Local Government, has tasked the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the crisis surrounding primary elections within the local government.

Osolana, who made the call at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday said that the urgent intervention of party leadership was needed to the distorted primary election.

“Up till now, there’s no response from the party leaders from both the local and the state government.

“I am imploring our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other state leaders to get involved in Agege chairmanship tussle before it becomes a crisis,” he said.

According to him, there was no election in Agege.

“The exercise was about to start when hired hoodlums started destroying the whole process in all seven wards across the local government when they discovered the election was not going to favour their master.”

According to the aspirant, he wants the party executives to look at the evidence presented to them and be impartial in resolving the primary elections crisis before them.

“We want the party executives to look into the crises in Agege because there was no primary election in Agege, so that it won’t affect future general elections.

“If possible, a fresh primary election should be conducted by the leaders to ascertain the people’s choice to avoid chaos in the community.

“I am a peace loving person and I cannot disrupt the election that will make me council boss.

“The burning of houses and council offices is not in our agenda, so nobody should tag me with violence,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected hoodlums had on Saturday, May 29, disrupted the APC Chairmanship and Councillors primary elections in all the seven wards of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Some aspirants vying for the chairmanship position in the LGA told NAN in Lagos that electorate were chased from pooling units and the whole process manipulated.

According to them, while some electorate were dispersed by hoodlums, other voters insisted on voting, of which still later resulted in chaos. (NAN)

