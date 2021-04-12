Agege Local Government says its plans to collaborate with the Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) will boost commercial activities in the grassroots.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of the council made this known today in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to Egunjobi, Lagos is the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria and in terms of proximity to the market for goods from Abeokuta, Agege ranks high.

He said that the infrastructure available in the local government area was also one of the best in the country.

”Just recently, the Pen Cinem

a Bridge in Agege was inaugurated by the Lagos State government.

“So, all these facilities will help to boost the commercial activities in communities in Agege area,” he said.

The council boss noted that the earlier courtesy visit to ABEOCCIMA was to sell Agege to the world in terms of businesses and opportunities that abounded in the community.

“It is not every time that politicians have the opportunity to relate with the business community.

“Agege is a hugely populated area with high population of Nigerians of various tribes and also West African neighbours like Malians, Ghanaians, Togolese, Senegalese and Nigeriens.

“So, it is a very big market for goods and services of several kinds,” the council chairman said.

Egunjobi said that 11 boreholes had been constructed across all the wards with generators to power them to ensure residents have access to water.

He said that several roads were equally constructed and rehabilitated within the area as a shopping mall was presently in the pipeline for the benefit of residents.

He said that there was no gainsaying that Agege ticked all the boxes for commercial activities and there was no doubt that doing business with Agege would be handsomely rewarding. (NAN)

