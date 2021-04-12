Agege LG partners ABEOCCIMA to boost grassroots activities

April 12, 2021



Agege Local Government says its plans collaborate with the Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) will boost activities the grassroots.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of the council made this known today an interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Lagos.

According Egunjobi, Lagos is the nerve centre of Nigeria and terms of proximity the market for goods from Abeokuta, Agege ranks high.

He said infrastructure available in the local government area was also one of the best in the country.

”Just recently, the Pen Cinem

a Bridge in Agege was inaugurated by the Lagos State government.

“So, all these will help to boost the activities in  in Agege area,” he said.

The council boss noted earlier courtesy visit to ABEOCCIMA was to sell Agege to the in terms of businesses and opportunities abounded in the community.

“It is not every time  politicians have the opportunity to relate with the community.

“Agege is a hugely populated area with high population of Nigerians of various tribes and also West neighbours like Malians, Ghanaians, Togolese, Senegalese and Nigeriens.

“So, it is a very big market for goods and services of several kinds,” the council chairman said.

Egunjobi said 11 boreholes had been constructed across all the wards with generators to power them to ensure residents have access to water.

He said that several roads were equally constructed and rehabilitated within the area as a shopping mall was presently in the pipeline for the benefit of residents.

He said that there was no gainsaying that Agege ticked all the boxes for commercial activities and there was no doubt that doing with Agege would be handsomely rewarding. (NAN)

