Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Agege LG Chairman inaugurates 275 -capacity JAMB CBT centre

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, has inaugurated a 275- capacity  JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre in the community .

Egunjobi, at the inauguration on Tuesday in Lagos, said the centre would benefit students in the area.

He said that the centre would save those intending to sit for JAMB examination in the area  the stress of travelling long distances to take the examination.

“This is part of our efforts to develop education in the council area.

“This facility will boost the morale of our students and aid their performance in the examination.

“We have 275 – capacity hall, with brand new 100 KVA Mikano generator and eight units 2hp split Air Conditioners.

“The CBT centre is equipped with all  the standard facilities required,” he said.

The council boss said the centre had been officially approved by JAMB and that  Agege LG was  the first council to provide such in the state.

Egunjobi urged residents to take ownership of the facility  and ensure it was put to good use.

“We use this medium to call on the good people of the council area to embrace this centre  and  ensure their children and wards ,intending to sit for UTME, use the facility for registration with ease and comfort,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 275 capacity JAMB CBT hall is situated at Agege Local Government Area Office C . (NAN)

